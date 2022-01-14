Covid surge in Chandigarh: Panjab University limits movement of hostellers

After closing Student Centre for four days in view of the Covid surge in the city, Panjab University on Thursday issued an advisory for hostels, asking wardens to allow hostellers to go out only if necessary.

According to the advisory, a movement register will be maintained and residents will not be allowed to go out unless absolutely necessary. Also, no resident will be allowed to spend the night outside.

No visitor will be permitted inside the hostels and parents can meet their wards only with the permission of the wardens. Hostellers have been advised against roaming unnecessarily on the hostel premises and avoid gathering in groups.

They have also been advised to self-monitor their health and report any illness to the supervisor, warden or chairperson of their department.

Apart from this, hostellers have to provide the contact number of a local guardian for emergency use.

Besides, hostel wardens have been told to verify the vaccination certificates of all staff members and occupants, and ensure all of them are fully vaccinated at the earliest.

Apart from closing Student Centre till January 16, the varsity on Thursday had also shut down the reading halls at the AC Joshi library and restricted the entry of students in campus departments for two days.

Since Monday, varsity offices have been functioning with only 50% staff strength.

NSUI objects to closure of shops

Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the varsity authorities against the closure of shops at Student Centre.

Demanding a rollback of the decision, NSUI suggested that instead of closing all shops, strict enforcement of Covid protocols should be emphasised.