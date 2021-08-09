Covid: Uptick in Mohali, no new case in Panchkula

With an uptick in fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali, the tricity’s daily tally reached 13 on Sunday.

As many as nine people tested positive in Mohali, followed by four in Chandigarh. Panchkula reported no new case for the second straight day.

Also, the tricity recorded no Covid-related casualty for the eighth day in a row.

In Mohali district, four cases surfaced in Mohali city, two in Dhakoli and one each in Dera Bassi, Boothgarh and Kharar.

In Chandigarh, the cases are spread across Sectors 43 and 45 besides Behlana and Mauli Jagran.

At 80, the active cases in the tricity also saw a slight rise. While Mohali has 45 active cases, Chandigarh has 25 and Panchkula has 10.

So far, 68,492 people in Mohali have tested positive, of which 67,390 have successfully beaten the virus and 1,057 have died.

In Chandigarh, 61,143 out of the 61,978 total patients have recovered and 811 have succumbed to the virus. Of the 30,650 infections in Panchkula so far, 30,264 have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.