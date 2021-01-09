Covid vaccine: Chandigarh admn prepared for drive from Jan 16

The Chandigarh health department is fully prepared for the launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at eight sites from January 16 as per guidelines issued by the Government of India, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The dry runs and mock drills have been conducted at all the sites where vaccination is to be carried out in the city.

Principal secretary, health, Arun Gupta along with deputy commissioner Mandeep Brar and municipal commissioner KK Yadav visited Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, to review operational preparedness. The director health services apprised Gupta of the vaccination teams, CoWIN digital portal, cold chain points and micro plans for the launch of the programme.

Ahead of the rollout, Chandigarh is going to receive 21,000 doses of Covid vaccine. A list of around 8,350 health workers has been prepared and updated on the CoWIN portal who will receive the vaccine in the first phase.