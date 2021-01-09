IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid vaccine: Chandigarh admn prepared for drive from Jan 16
chandigarh news

Covid vaccine: Chandigarh admn prepared for drive from Jan 16

The dry runs and mock drills have been conducted at all the sites where vaccination is to be carried out in the city
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Covid vaccine: Chandigarh admn prepared for drive from Jan 16

The Chandigarh health department is fully prepared for the launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at eight sites from January 16 as per guidelines issued by the Government of India, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The dry runs and mock drills have been conducted at all the sites where vaccination is to be carried out in the city.

Principal secretary, health, Arun Gupta along with deputy commissioner Mandeep Brar and municipal commissioner KK Yadav visited Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, to review operational preparedness. The director health services apprised Gupta of the vaccination teams, CoWIN digital portal, cold chain points and micro plans for the launch of the programme.

Ahead of the rollout, Chandigarh is going to receive 21,000 doses of Covid vaccine. A list of around 8,350 health workers has been prepared and updated on the CoWIN portal who will receive the vaccine in the first phase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.