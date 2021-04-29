Covid vaccine for 18+: Time slots inaccessible for now in Chandigarh

As Covid vaccine registrations for the 18-44 age group began on Wednesday, residents struggled to book an appointment through the day.

Awaiting a nod from the central government for free doses for this age group, the UT administration said though registration had started, time slots for Phase 3 of the drive will be opened in a phased manner.

“We are awaiting a response from the central government on the rates. Many states and UTs have already said that free doses will be given. However, we have yet to receive the centre’s approval,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said initially, they were aiming to inoculate around 1,500 people in this age group and gradually ramp up the drive.

Unable to book time slots, residents took to Twitter to express their disappointment. “The site doesn’t go beyond registration. The link for an appointment does not open,” said R Verma, a city resident.