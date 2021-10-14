Covid vaccine: Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur achieves 100% target

Authorities in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh completed on Wednesday their target to vaccinate 100% of its adult population with Covid vaccine, which reportedly made it the first district across the country to achieve this feat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was difficult, but the district has achieved a feat. Vaccines have been administered to the entire eligible population,” said Kinnaur DC Abid Husain Sadiq. The administration had set a target to administer two doses of vaccines to 60,305 people.

He said that health workers trekked through the mountains to vaccinate a sizeable number of shepherds in the pasture land and also in the small dogris (isolated houses in the orchards.

Himachal Pradesh government had in August announced that it has met its 100% first dose vaccination target against Covid-19 for all above 18 years.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Also, for the seventh consecutive day, no death caused by the virus was reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the total cases, 60 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 15 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 122 with active cases reaching 946.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 16 districts of the UT — Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Samba, Jammu, Doda, Kathua, Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian, Budgam, Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama and Ganderbal — have managed to vaccinate 100% of its adult population with the first dose after more than 96,550 vaccines were administered on Wednesday.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 417 followed by Poonch and Budgam districts with 99 and 85 such cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,25,369, prompting the recovery rate to climb up to 98.37%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have reached 3,30,741 and the death toll stands at 4,426.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said that 49,726 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,144 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 842 deaths.