Covid-19 cases see uptick in Chandigarh tricity

After falling to 25 on Monday, the daily Covid-19 cases in the tricity climbed to 84 on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to urge people to keep exercising caution.

Chandigarh recorded 43 fresh cases, followed by 33 in Mohali and eight in Panchkula. The three jurisdictions had logged 22, 29 and four cases, respectively, on Tuesday. The active caseload stands at 267, 369 and 74, respectively.

The tricity has been reporting three deaths for the past three days. On Wednesday, Mohali recorded two, followed by one in Chandigarh and none in Panchkula.

“Since restrictions are being eased, Covid-19 cases are increasing gradually for the past two days. People must adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and wear masks at public places to avoid getting infected. If people take the virus lightly, a third wave may hit the city in the next few months,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, Chandigarh health services, while urging people to get vaccinated at the earliest.

In Panchkula district, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has issued orders making “all able-bodied male inhabitants of villages” liable to perform patrol duties round-the-clock to keep a watch on people entering the villages without valid passes and ensuring that residents maintain social distancing. Selection for patrolling will be on rotation basis or draw of lots or any other such method, states the order.