Covid-19: Haryana records 2,322 fresh cases, tally over 750,000

Haryana on Thursday reported 98 Covid-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 7,939 while 2,322 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 750,062.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 12 from Hisar, 11 from Jind, eight from Sirsa and seven each from Karnal, Panchkula and Bhiwani districts.

The fresh infections reported from various districts include Hisar (213), Sirsa (193) and Gurugram (171).

The total active cases in the state were 28,189, as per the bulletin.

So far, the total recoveries were 713,934 and the recovery rate was 95.18 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.48 per cent, the bulletin said.

