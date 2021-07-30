Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19: Punjab reports 49 new cases, zero deaths, 55 recoveries
A total of 1,20,94,239 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.(File photo)
A total of 1,20,94,239 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.(File photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19: Punjab reports 49 new cases, zero deaths, 55 recoveries

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jalandhar, six from Ferozepur, and four from Ludhiana among other places.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:32 PM IST

Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported on Friday, they said.

The toll, which stands at 16,292, includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

There are 544 active cases in the state, it said.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jalandhar, six from Ferozepur, and four from Ludhiana among other places.

With 55 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,217, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,20,94,239 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported four new Covid cases as the infection tally rose to 61,952, according to the medical bulletin.

The death of a 36-year-old man took the toll to 810.

The number of active cases is 36, while 61,106 people have so far recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.