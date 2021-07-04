Covid-19 snuffs out 12 more lives in Haryana, 51 test positive

Haryana reported 51 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the virus on Sunday, a marginal dip from 52 cases and 13 fatalities on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 87 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, pushing up the recovery rate to 98.6% and bringing down the state’s active caseload to 1,186 from 1,234 the previous day.

Of those still to recover, 485 (40%) are in home isolation, stated the health bulletin.

While no new case was detected in four districts, Palwal recorded the highest 10 cases, followed by Gurugram (eight), and Hisar and Bhiwani (five each).

In Kurukshetra and Kaithal, three cases each were detected, two cases each were recorded in Faridabad, Sonepat, Ambala, Panchkula, Sirsa, and Mahendergarh, and Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Rewari, Yamunanagar and Jind recorded one case each.

Only 10 districts reported casualties. While two patients each died in Gurugram and Panchkula, one death each was recorded in Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Kaithal and Fatehabad.

Of 7,68,903 people tested positive in the state so far, 7,58,231 have recovered and 9,486 have succumbed to the virus. While 29,410 samples were collected for testing in the last 24 hours, 56,389 people were vaccinated on Sunday, taking the total past 94 lakh, stated the bulletin.