Covid-19 vaccine: Himachal covers half its population with second dose

After achieving 100% vaccination of eligible people with the first dose in August, Himachal Pradesh has achieved the distinction of inoculating half the population with the second dose against Covid-19.

Also read: India’s fresh Covid case count at 18,346 is the lowest since 209 days

National Health Mission state director Hemraj Bairwa said “Himachal Pradesh was the first in the country to have administered the vaccine to 100% of its population with the first dose. Now, the state has fully vaccinated half of its more than 55 lakh eligible population.”

Efforts on to secure number one position

He said that the vaccination campaign is being taken forward with an effective strategy to achieve the target of the second dose by November 30.

“We have set a deadline of November 30, 2021, for 100% vaccination of the entire population and the drive is in full swing to achieve the target in the given time-frame,” said Bairwa.

So far, 28,17,227 people have been administered the second jab against the target population of 55,23,000.

The mission director said that efforts were being made to secure the number one position among the states to have fully vaccinated its population.

On Monday, 84,86,391 doses were administered in the state. As many as 56,69,164 people have been given the first jab and 28,17,227 the second dose as well.

94,146 health care workers have been given the first dose and 83,531 the second dose. Similarly, 2,14,971 frontline workers have been given the first dose and 1,91,075 the second dose.

As many as 29,81,752 people in the 18-44 age group have got the first dose and 8,83,820 the second dose as well. Among people of aged 45 and above, 23,51,295 have been given the first jab and 16,58,801 the second dose also.

Informing those due for second dose over SMS

Bairwa urged all eligible people, whose have been inoculated with the first dose, to come forward and get their second dose in the stipulated time. Such beneficiaries were being informed through SMS.

In the past two days, the officer said SMSs have been sent to 8,45,378 eligible people for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.