Covid-19: Chandigarh logs 2 cases, lowest in 15 months

Chandigarh on Tuesday reported only two fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 15 months.

It was on April 12 last year that the same number of cases had surfaced in the UT, according to data available with the health department.

Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded on Tuesday. The death toll this month stands at one.

The daily positivity rate in the UT was as low as 0.15%, while recovery rate stands at 98.5%.

Tricity’s tally drops to single digit

The tricity’s Covid-19 tally also dropped to a single digit on Tuesday for the first time since April last year. Mohali recorded six cases and Panchkula just one.

With both districts reporting no casualty, it was for the fourth time since July 3 and for the second consecutive day that the tricity’s daily death toll stood at zero.

The active cases continued to decline, dropping from 200 to 175 in the past 24 hours. At 80, Mohali has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 77 and Panchkula with 18.