Covid: Chandigarh logs 1 case, lowest since day after outbreak

Chandigarh on Friday recorded just one Covid-19 case and no fatality.

After the first case had surfaced in the city on March 18 last year, there was no case reported the following day. However, since March 20, 2020, the daily infection tally has remained above one, according to the UT health department data.

Meanwhile, the tricity reported no death due to the virus for the fifth consecutive day. The day’s infection tally stood at 12, with seven cases in Mohali district and four in Panchkula.

July has seen both infection and death toll figures taking a plunge. Only nine people have died, including one each in Chandigarh and Panchkula. Even as Mohali has reported seven deaths, there has been none in the past five days.

The tricity’s active caseload registered a further decline: from 159 on Thursday to 149 on Friday. Mohali has 69 infected patients, Chandigarh has 58 and Panchkula just 20.

The recovery rate continues to remain over 98% across the three jurisdictions, while the daily positivity rate was below 0.63%, with Chandigarh reporting the lowest of 0.07%.

Since the outbreak, Mohali has the highest caseload of 68,396, followed by Chandigarh with 61,862 and Panchkula with 30,629. Their death toll stands at 1,056, 809 and 375, respectively.