Covid: Chandigarh tricity records third death in three days

A 22-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Monday. It was third death due to the virus in the tricity in the past three days.

A patient from Lalru in Mohali had breathed his last on Sunday while a 76-year-old Chandigarh resident had died on Saturday.

So far, the tricity has reported six casualties this month, with three in Mohali, two in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula.

Meanwhile 12 new cases surfaced on Monday, with six each in Chandigarh and Mohali. Panchkula reported no new case.

In Chandigarh, the cases were scattered across Sectors 19, 20, 38, 45, 46 and 61. In Mohali district, three were reported in Kharar and one each in Dhakoli, Gharuan and Mohali city.

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 96, with 47 patients in Mohali, 40 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula.

In terms of total cases and deaths, Mohali district leads with 68,608 and 1,060, respectively, followed by 65,099 and 813 in Chandigarh and 30,681 and 377 in Panchkula. While 67,501 patients have been cured in Mohali, the number stands at 64,246 and 30,295 in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively.