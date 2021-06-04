Covid’s single-day tally drops below 100 across Chandigarh tricity after 3 months

The number of new Covid-19 cases on Friday dropped below 100 across the tricity for the first time in three months.

Chandigarh recorded 88 cases, followed by 70 in Mohali and 66 in Panchkula, taking the total to 224, a significant drop from Thursday’s tally of 366.

The tricity had breached the 200 mark for the first in the second wave on March 4. The following day, there was a slight dip to 197 cases, when the number of cases across the three jurisdictions was registered below 100.

On March 6, the cumulative tally again went past 200 and has not dropped below this grim milestone since, peaking at 2,612 on May 10. Also, the number of cases in at least one of the three jurisdictions remained above 100 till the breather on Friday.

Meanwhile, Panchkula reported no Covid-related casualty for the third time in four days, while Mohali and Chandigarh recorded three deaths each. At six, the cumulative death toll saw an uptick from Thursday’s four, which was lowest in seven weeks. The peak was recorded at 38 on May 5.

The active case load has dropped to 3,502, from Thursday’s 3,994 and the peak of 24,201 recorded on May 12. Also, recovery rate stands above 95% across the tricity.

“Because of testing and restrictions, the number of cases has gone down, but people should keep following Covid appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director of health services, Chandigarh.

Weekend curfew to continue

The Chandigarh administration on Friday extended the weekend curfew from 5am on Saturday till 5am on Monday. The lockdown curbs are already in place on weekdays till 6am on June 9.

During the weekend, all essential commodity shops will be allowed to remain open only for home delivery till 2pm. Kitchens of restaurants can remain open for home delivery till 10pm. All non-essential shops will remain closed.

All non-essential movement is prohibited, but people can go for morning walk at parks from 6am to 9am. Other previous restrictions and exemptions have been retained.

In Mohali, too, weekend curfew will remain in place, while Panchkula is also under lockdown till June 7.

UT director education +ve again

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director education, Chandigarh, has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. He had earlier contracted the virus during the first wave in September last year.

Brar is also part of the 12-member committee constituted by the Central Board of Secondary Education to devise a method to evaluate the Class 12 students after their exams were cancelled.

Brar has opted for home quarantine and continues to be in stable condition, stated a release. His office was sanitised on Friday and will continue to work at 50% capacity from Monday.

While Brar is on leave, the charge of director school education and higher education has been given to Jagjit Singh, controller, printing and stationery.