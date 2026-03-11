CPCC pushes for scientific disposal of 4,000 MT annual e-waste in Chandigarh

With the City Beautiful generating nearly 4,000 metric tonnes (MT) of electronic waste every year, the absence of a formal dismantling or recycling facility within the city has emerged as a serious environmental concern. In response, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has intensified efforts to streamline the management of the rapidly growing e-waste generated in Chandigarh. A senior CPCC official said that e-waste is currently the fastest-growing waste stream globally and contains several hazardous substances, including lead, mercury, cadmium and brominated flame retardants. (HT File)

Officials said the focus is now on establishing a structured and scientific collection mechanism to ensure that discarded electronic items are handled safely and do not enter the informal recycling chain, which often poses significant health and environmental risks.

A senior CPCC official said that e-waste is currently the fastest-growing waste stream globally and contains several hazardous substances, including lead, mercury, cadmium and brominated flame retardants. When electronic waste is sold to unorganised scrap dealers operating in the informal sector, these toxic substances are often released into the air, soil and water during crude dismantling processes.

“Chandigarh presently does not have its own dismantling or recycling facility. Therefore, the e-waste collected from the city is transported to authorised recycling and treatment facilities in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh,” the officer said.

Common items found in the city’s e-waste stream include computers, mobile phones, large household appliances and medical equipment.

A study conducted by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) School of Public Health highlighted the seriousness of the issue. According to the study, 83% of e-waste components consist of hazardous materials, including plastics and heavy metals. Much of the waste generated by residents either ends up in landfills or is informally recycled, leading to contamination of soil, groundwater and even the food supply chain.

The study also found a lack of awareness among citizens, with around 30 per cent of respondents unaware of the concept of e-waste and its environmental impact.

In terms of composition, non-functioning air conditioners accounted for the largest share of e-waste at 40.8%, followed by washing machines (28.6%), refrigerators (16.5%), televisions (6.6%), personal computers and laptops (5%), CFL bulbs (2.2%) and mobile phones (0.3%).

To address the issue, the CPCC has launched several initiatives aimed at promoting responsible disposal practices and strengthening the authorised collection network.

As part of its awareness campaign, the committee has been organising educational sessions in schools, colleges, and residential and market associations in collaboration with Karo Sambhav, an organisation working in the field of responsible e-waste management. These sessions educate citizens about the environmental hazards of informal disposal and encourage them to channel their e-waste through authorised recyclers.

A multi-stakeholder workshop was also organised to inform participants about the city’s e-waste collection system and provide details of authorised collection agencies. The initiative was further supported by a high-impact radio campaign aimed at spreading awareness among households across Chandigarh.

In addition, a 15-day citywide e-waste collection drive was conducted in January 2026 in partnership with the Global Youth Federation and Karo Sambhav. During the campaign, a dedicated mobile van collection service was deployed across the city, leading to the collection and scientific disposal of around 1,500 kg of e-waste.

CPCC has urged residents not to sell or hand over electronic waste to unorganised scrap dealers. For assistance with e-waste disposal, citizens can contact the toll-free number 1800-2121-434 or reach out via 9878551489 and 9779476624.

Officials added that, in view of increasing demand from residents, additional authorised collection agencies will soon be engaged to ensure more frequent and timely e-waste pickups across the city.