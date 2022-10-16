CPI(M), Congress seek change in nomination filing dates

Shimla: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a change in the dates of filing of nomination papers for the assembly elections in Himachal.

“I on behalf of the state unit of the CPI (M) would like to request your intervention and make a slight amendment to the schedule of the filing of nominations by candidates for the Himachal Legislative Assembly,” the party’s state secretary Onkar Shad stated in the letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, a copy of which has also been sent to Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh.

He said that the current schedule of nomination is from October 17 to October 25, 2022.

Shad said that three public holidays fall on October 23-25, including Sunday and Diwali thus the candidates will be left with only six days to file nominations.

“I request you allow these three days also as open for the candidates to file their nomination papers as was done during the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections nomination schedule,” he concluded. Congress has also filed a similar plea to the ECI and CEO, HP.

BJP files complaint on Cong guarantee

SHIMLA: In a complaint to the state election commission, the BJP state president Suresh Kashyap today said that promise to give ₹1500 rupees to women as per a guarantee of the election manifesto by the Congress is a clear violation of the model code of conduct.

He said that name of the beneficiary has also been written in the guaranteed letter and added that Congress is adopting such lousy tactics in view of the possible defeat in the upcoming elections. Terming the move as an attack on the self-esteem of women, he said that Congress is making an attempt to woo the women voters and demanded strict action against the Congress.