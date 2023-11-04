CPS appointment case: Next hearing in Himachal HC on December 7

The Himachal Pradesh high court will next hear the petition challenging the appointment of deputy chief minister and others as chief parliamentary secretaries on December 7.The case was heard on Saturday by the division bench of justice Vivek Singh Thakur and justice Sandeep Sharma.

The Himachal government had on Friday filed a plea to transfer the case to the apex court. (iStock)

The petition has been filed by 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, including Satpal Satti, challenging the appointment of six chief parliamentary secretaries, including the deputy chief minister; Sanjay Awasthi from Arki assembly constituency; Sundar Singh from Kullu; Ram Kumar from Doon; Mohan Lal Brakta from Rohru; Ashish Butail from Palampur and Kishori Lal from Baijnath

The petition also seeks orders barring the deputy chief minister from participating in cabinet proceedings.

The Himachal government had on Friday filed a plea to transfer the case to the apex court. In a bid to buy time, the government had filed the transfer petition in the Supreme Court under Article 139A of the Constitution. It had requested that the petition of Kalpana Devi vs government of Himachal Pradesh and others, Satpal Singh Satti vs government of Himachal and others, and NGO People for Responsible Governance vs state government and others, be transferred to the apex court.

