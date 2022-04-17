Crackdown on traffic violators in Ludhiana, over 250 challans issued

Tightening the noose on traffic offenders, the traffic police wing of city police commissionerate issued over 250 challans to the violators on Saturday.

The police established checkpoints at 23 spots in the city and issued challans for multiple offences such as not wearing a helmet while riding two-wheeler, triple riding, jumping red light, wrong parking and wrong side driving.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Traffic) Saumya Mishra said the drive is being conducted with the motive to discourage residents from violating traffic rules in order to save their life as well as life of other commuters travelling on the road.

She added that a 15-day awareness drive was conducted in the city and now action is being taken against the violators. Apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.