Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cracker ban not to be diluted in Chandigarh: UT advisor Dharam Pal
chandigarh news

Cracker ban not to be diluted in Chandigarh: UT advisor Dharam Pal

A blanket ban on the sale and use of crackers had been imposed by the UT administration on October 12, after which dealers had requested that the cracker ban be diluted
Adviser to the UT administrator Dharam Pal on Monday said that the blanket ban on crackers will be “strictly enforced”. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Denying the cracker dealers’ request for temporary licences, adviser to the UT administrator Dharam Pal on Monday said that the blanket ban on crackers will be “strictly enforced” and will not be diluted.

A blanket ban on the sale and use of crackers had been imposed by the UT administration on October 12, which had come as a setback for firecracker dealers across the city. As such the Chandigarh Cracker Dealers’ Association had asked the administration to issue temporary cracker licences for Diwali and Gurupurab festivals.

In a letter to district magistrate Mandip Singh Brar, the association’s president Davinder Kumar Gupta and general secretary Chirag Aggarwal had said that despite specific guidelines from the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court pertaining to the sale of green crackers, the administration had imposed a complete ban in the UT.

“The Supreme Court on Monday set aside an order of the Calcutta high court promulgating a blanket ban on crackers in West Bengal. Even the states surrounding Chandigarh have allowed the sale and bursting of crackers as per the orders of NGT and the Apex Court,” the letter said, adding that the administration was depriving members of the association from earning a living, which is their constitutional right.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP