Chandigarh town vending panel’s nod to filing FIRs against unauthorised vendors

In order to curb the menace of unauthorised vendors mushrooming around the city, the town vending committee on Thursday decided to file criminal proceedings against them.

Chandigarh’s town vending committee on Thursday decided to file criminal proceedings against unauthorised vendors. (HT File)

Conducted under the chairpersonship of municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, the committee decided that the first information report (FIR) will be filed against the unauthorised vendors who are not moving away despite being challaned through the area sub-inspector of the enforcement wing. The panel also directed the representatives of senior superintendent of police SSP (law and order) to assist in enforcing unauthorised vending during late evening and night hours.

Notably, there is a provision in the law to act against the unauthorised vendors, but legal action is seldom taken.

Panel members Anish Garg, Ravinder Singh, Mukesh Giri, Sabra and Chanchal Rani, were present during the meeting.

The panel also plans to challan 7,424 out of the 10,920 registered street vendors that have not been paying their vending fees regularly, it was learnt. Surprisingly 2,410 vendors have never paid any amount since their registration in April 2018.

These registered vendors also stand to lose their vending licence after final warning notices are served.

Of the 10,920 registered street vendors, 2,608 non-essential service providers (NESP) who have not been allotted any site so far. Due to non-payment of dues, the civic body is facing a huge revenue loss every month.

Also on Thursday, TVC approved allotment of vacant sites to those vendors who are depositing their vending fee regularly and development of Model Vending Zones in 10 vending zones as per the proposal of the UT administration’s chief architect.

For the socially marginalised communities including transgenders and those living with HIV/AIDS, the panel decided to waive off 25% monthly street vending fee.

Chandigarh Bepor Mandal president Charanjiv Singh opposed the agenda of carving out new vending zones, especially in the Sectors 24-D, 32-D, 37-D, 41-D citing congestion and it will be difficult to accommodate new vendors at these markets.

“MC has suggested in the agenda that the vendors will be given a site in a parking place/footpath which is against provision of the Act. MC commissioner assured to send the team to visit sites in the Markets and reconsider the decision. Parking and footpaths should remain free from vendors or any other encroachments”, he added.