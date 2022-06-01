Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Cricket betting racket busted in Chandigarh, two held

Chandigarh police had received information that two persons were gambling in the open ground near Vivek High School, Sector 38
Published on Jun 01, 2022 03:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two men were arrested for cricket betting and 17.47 lakh in cash were recovered from them, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Hitesh Hans, 34, and Raju Thapa, 30, both residents of Sector 63, were booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Gambling Act at the Sector-39 police station on Tuesday.

On Sunday, police had received information that two persons were gambling in the open ground near Vivek High School, Sector 38, and were also carrying a huge amount that they had earned through betting on IPL 2022 matches. Police raided the spot and arrested the accused with 11.67 lakh. Another 5.80 lakh were recovered from Hans’ car, meant to the delivered to his boss, Sanjay Khurana of Sector 45.

The two accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day remand. Further probe is underway to nab Khurana and other members of the betting racket, police said.

