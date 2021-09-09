Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JP Atray cricket tourney: Delhi beat Madhya Pradesh

Delhi recorded 145-run win over Madhya Pradesh in a match played during the ongoing 26th JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Batting first, Delhi posted a massive total of 332 for seven in 50 overs against Madhya Pradesh during the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at Sector 16 stadium in Chandigarh. (Getty Images)

Led by superb performances from Pradeep Sangwan (4 for 21) and Jonty Sidhu (95), Delhi recorded a huge 145-run win over Madhya Pradesh in a match played during the ongoing 26th JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup at Sector 16 stadium in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Batting first, Delhi posted a massive total of 332 for seven in 50 overs. Jonty Sidhu (95) and Ayush Badoni (60) propelled Delhi’s innings. Arshad Khan took three wickets for Madhya Pradesh. In reply, MP innings folded for 187 runs in 35.3 overs. Pradeep Sangwan grabbed four wickets for the winning team. He was ably supported by Tejas, who picked up three wickets.

HP log 5-wicket win

Himachal Pradesh recorded a fine five-wicket win over Players XI Delhi in a match played at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, on Wednesday.

Batting first, Players XI were bowled out for 181 runs in 49.2 overs. Prashant Chopra bagged three wickets for HP. In reply, HP achieved the target in 27.2 overs with Ankit Kalsi (50 no) and Prashant Chopra (40) scoring the bulk of runs.

