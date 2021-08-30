Cricket: Punjab gets new coach

After coaching Haryana and Maharashtra senior teams in the past, former domestic cricketer Surendra Bhave will be at the helm of Punjab senior men’s team in the upcoming season.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), headed by Bhupinder Singh Senior, had interviewed multiple candidates before zeroing in on Bhave, who will take over the reins from Munish Bali, the head coach for the last two seasons.

Thrilled to bag the new role, Bhave wants the team to be consistent throughout the season and take one game at a time: “In order to have a successful season, a team should have a great and positive start to the campaign. Mental preparation holds significance. If the team takes one game at a time and aims for consistency in doing well, I am sure the season will be a success.”

On the team’s performance, Bhave said, “I have seen Punjab players in recent years. They are a bunch of skilful cricketers and need to play to their potential. It would be exciting to work with the team, selectors as well as the association.”

Bhave was a member of the national selection panel that picked the World Cup champion squad in 2011. Now, he says he will be prepared well ahead of the season as head coach of the Punjab team, especially after taking the National Cricket Academy’s Fast-Track Hybrid Level-2 coaches course in Bengaluru.

3 major tournaments to take place this season

Last season, Ranji Trophy did not take place due to the pandemic while the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy were organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. This season, however, all three tournaments will take place.

“It’s great that players are getting to play all three major tournaments this season. I have been a typical West Zone batsman and adjusted well to multi-day cricket. I would apply this West Zone attitude on the Punjab team according to which they will have to spend a lot of time on the crease and go for big runs. Punjab has talented bowlers who can set up a game,” said 55-year-old Bhave, who played for his home state Maharashtra from 1986 to 2001.

A right-handed opening batsman, noted for his prolific run-scoring and ability to build large innings, Bhave played 97 first-class matches and took Maharashtra to the final of the Ranji Trophy in 1992-93, where they lost to Punjab in Ludhiana.

Incidentally, Bhave is the third coach after Intikhab Alam and Ajay Ratra to be hired by PCA from outside the region. In the past, PCA has preferred to keep coaches from Punjab.