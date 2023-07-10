Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held for making ransom call to Karnal arthiya

Two held for making ransom call to Karnal arthiya

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 10, 2023 02:10 AM IST

Police said the accused, identified as Raman Kumar and Bharat Singh, residents of Jamal village in Sirsa district, were arrested from Uklana in Hisar district

Crime investigation agency of police arrested two shooters, allegedly associated with the Goldy Brar gang, for demanding a ransom of 1.5 crore from an arhtia (commission agent).

Police recovered two pistols, four live cartridges and one bike from the possession of the accused. (iStock)
Police recovered two pistols, four live cartridges and one bike from the possession of the accused, additional superintendent of police Pushpa told the media.

The accused have been taken on three-day police remand, the ASP added.

Police claimed that the duo was working on directions of a Sachin of Bhiwani, who is in jail in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, and Ashu Rana, a resident of Shambli village of Karnal, who presently lives abroad. They were provided with two pistols, four cartridges and 13,000 were transferred to their accounts, she added.

As per police, the accused said during investigation that they had to fire on the Gupta’s shop as a threat.

Ashu Rana had made an extortion call to Gupta on June 23 using WhatsApp. Introducing himself as Goldy Brar, he demanded a ransom and threatened to kill Gupta, said ASP Pushpa.

The duo had been booked case under sections 384, 387, 120B of Indian Penal Code and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Sector-32/33 police station. Police arrested them with the help from cyber cell.

