‘Criminal intimidation’: PDP files complaint with Anantnag returning officer

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday lodged a written complaint with returning officer, Anantnag, blaming BJP leaders for criminal intimidation in Rajouri-Poonch.

The party claimed the BJP leaders had asked members of the Pahari community to vote for Apni Party or face consequences. The BJP isn’t contesting elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, however the party is supporting Apni Party candidate, Zafar Manhas.

The threat video, which has been shared on the social media, has gone viral and many PDP leaders, including the PDP president and candidate from Anantnag Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, shared the video.

“Is this why BJP wants to defer the Anantnag - Rajouri election so that its leaders can openly threaten violence against Paharis to force them to vote for Apni party or else they will create communal tensions reminiscent of the 1947 partition? @ECISVEEP should take note & ensure peaceful and timely elections. The attempted deferment should be viewed in the context of threatening,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X while sharing the video of BJP leaders addressing a group of locals.