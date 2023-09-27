: Slamming the BJP-JJP government over law and order situation in Haryana, independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu on Wednesday said that criminals have no fear of law in the state. Criminals have no fear of law in Haryana: Kundu

Addressing a press conference here, Kundu, who had recently floated Haryana Jan Sewak party, said that the incidents of loot, crime against women, extortion and murder have been rising and the state government has completely failed to maintain law and order situation.

“This government has become a symbol of corruption and the public is fed up with this rule. The next election will be fought by the public against this corrupt government. The youths are waiting for jobs but this government has been offering jobs to their loved ones from other states. The Haryana staff selection commission and Haryana public service commission are useless and their functioning is questionable,” he added.

The Meham MLA announced advocate Rajnish Vashisth as the state president of the youth wing of Haryana Jan Sewak Party and Anurag Khatkar from Jind as its vice-president.

