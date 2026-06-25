Critical issues not discussed during cabinet meeting: Parra

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday blamed the ruling National Conference (NC) for failing to take up macadamisation of roads in Kashmir, as half of the working season has already ended. He also claims that critical issues being faced by Kashmir were not discussed in the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday. PDP leader and legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra. (File)

PDP leader and legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra said that thousands of crores have been allocated to roads and buildings department, yet the reality on the ground remains alarming. “Nearly half the working season has passed, but not a single road has been taken up for macadamisation or blacktopping. Announcements continue, tenders are issued, but execution is nowhere to be seen,” Pulwama legislator said.

He said projects remain stuck on paper while contractors are protesting due rate contracts, long-pending payments and unpaid liabilities. “Despite steep increases in material, fuel and labour costs, rates have not been revised. Unnecessary police verification requirements continue to delay works, while the absence of a transparent mechanism for mining source identification and royalty assessment adds further uncertainty. Contractors are being asked to work at unsustainable rates even as their dues remain unpaid,” Para alleged.

He said that the critical issues being faced by Kashmir haven’t been discussed in the cabinet meeting that was chaired by chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday.