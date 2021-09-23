Crop damage: Farmer thrashes patwari in Ludhiana, booked

A farmer was booked for assaulting a patwari (revenue official) on Tuesday for not issuing compensation for crop damage.

The complainant said that the accused punched him repeatedly and also tore government records. The accused has been identified as Jagjot Singh of Bhagwanpura village.

The complainant, Sandeep Kumar, said that the wheat crop was damaged due to a natural calamity and the farmer had sought compensation. “I told the officers that he had referred the case to senior officers and a response was awaited. However, the accused started hurling insults and opened attack on me. He punched my chest and also tore the documents,”said the patwari.

“Before the people could nab him, the accused managed to escape. I informed the police and lodged an FIR against him,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been lodged under Sections 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 353 ( criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 ( voluntarily obstruct any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.