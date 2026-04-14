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Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Punjab, 3 held

Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Punjab, 3 held

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Punjab Police on Tuesday busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of three people and the recovery of six pistols, a top officer said.

Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Punjab, 3 held

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms and facilitated the smuggling of arms into the state.

After retrieving the consignments, the accused allegedly supplied the weapons to criminal elements across Punjab, he said.

The DGP added that further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in a bid to dismantle this entire network.

Those arrested have been identified as Mangal Singh alias Manga, 30, a resident of Kajikot village in Tarn Taran; Pranav Sharma alias Laddu, 24, a resident of Orchid Valley in Chheharta, Amritsar; and Gaurav Rana, 25, a resident of Guru Nanak Avenue in Amritsar.

The recovered pistols include two China-made .30 bore pistols, one Zigana .30 bore pistol and three .30 bore pistols.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Punjab, 3 held
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Punjab, 3 held
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