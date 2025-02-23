Cross-border drug smuggling racket: Another batch of 2kg heroin recovered in Amritsar

The counter-intelligence (CI), Amritsar, recovered 2kg of heroin concealed near a canal in Boparai Baj Singh village, based on a disclosure statement made by accused Harmandeep Singh, who was held with a consignment of 10kg heroin a few days back, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday. The counter-intelligence (CI), Amritsar, recovered 2kg of heroin concealed near a canal in Boparai Baj Singh village, based on a disclosure statement made by accused Harmandeep Singh, who was held with a consignment of 10kg heroin a few days back, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday. (HT Photo)

With this, the total seizure in the case has gone up to 15 kg, Yadav added.

The development came a few days after the Punjab Police had busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler Harmandeep Singh of Ghumanpura village in Amritsar, and recovered 10 kg heroin from his possession.

This is the second major recovery made on the disclosures of accused Harmandeep. Pertinently, police teams had also arrested Harmandeep’s accomplice identified as Lovepreet Singh with 3 kg heroin from his possession.

Yadav said that during the investigation of further forward-backwards linkages, accused Harmandeep made another disclosure statement that he had concealed an additional 2kg of heroin under a brick placed alongside the canal near Boparai Baj Singh village on the Khurmanian to Ram Tirath Link Road.

“Acting on this lead, teams from CI-Amritsar managed to recover the 2kg heroin consignment from the location shared by the accused, the DGP said.

The DGP said that the recovered heroin is also part of a larger consignment smuggled with the assistance of a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Chacha Bawa, who used drones to transport the drugs across the border.

“Further investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other associates involved in the network,” the DGP added.

A case under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Further recoveries are expected as the investigation progresses, police officials added.