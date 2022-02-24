CT University girls register impressive win in AIU Football Championship

The female players of CT University on Thursday registered their second consecutive win in the ongoing All India Inter University American Football Women’s Championship organised by Poornia University, Jaipur. In their first match, girls defeated JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth University, Udaipur, whereas in the second match, they outwitted the University of Technology. CT University’s chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi, managing director Manbir Singh, vice-chairperson Harpreet Singh, and vice-chancellor Harsh Sadawrti congratulated the players.

