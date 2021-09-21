Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CT University inaugurates IBM lab on Ludhiana campus
chandigarh news

CT University inaugurates IBM lab on Ludhiana campus

IBM officials held a guest lecture for students of CT University, making them familiar with the IBM portal
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:50 AM IST
CT University, Ludhiana, has already signed a memorandum of understanding with IBM for BTech in computer science engineering with specialisation in data science and artificial intelligence, cyber security and forensics. (Shutterstock)

CT University has initiated a new venture along with IBM by offering a joint collaborative specialisation programme.

Regarding this, CTU has inaugurated an IBM lab where the latest configuration systems with the trending software have been installed.

At the inauguration, IBM officials Rahul Boorji, Shefali Dutta and Aman Bakshi were present along with Manbir Singh, managing director, and Harsh Sadawarti, vice-chancellor, CTU.

IBM officials held a guest lecture for students making them familiar with the IBM portal. Kamal Malik, professor of the School of Engineering and Technology, said, “The tools of IBM are totally free of cost for the students who have enrolled with us. They are getting classes from IBM officials along with some sessions. The students are also made ready for future interviews in major companies.”

Manbir Singh said that CTU had already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IBM for BTech in computer science engineering with specialisation in data science and artificial intelligence, cyber security and forensics.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

4 more Covid cases reported in Ludhiana

2 booked for forging signature on cheques, duping partner of 1.3 crore in Ludhiana

Ludhiana mayor conducts surprise check at animal birth control centre

Dog blood transfusion training held at Ludhiana vet university
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP