CTU to roll out electric buses from November 13 in Chandigarh

In a major step towards environment friendly mass public transport system, the first batch of electric buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will be rolled out from November 13.

Around 12 buses are expected to start initially, and by mid-December, 28 more electric buses will be available for the city commuters.

“The buses will be run on express routes, which are the most used or connect key locations. We are in the process of finalising these routes,” said a senior UT official. “The commuters will be able to travel in these new green buses at the existing rates for other buses.”

The Centre has sanctioned 80 electric buses for Chandigarh. UT adviser Dharam Pal said: “We will soon float tenders for the second lot of 40 electric buses. We expect that all 80 buses will become operational by early next year.”

For the first lot of 40 buses, an agreement has been signed with M/s Ashok Leyland for 10 years. The model of the contract is gross cost contract and scope of operator/company includes the procurement of buses, installation of an adequate number of chargers for charging of buses along with LT charging infra up to transformer, maintenance of buses and providing driver for 10 years. The fare collection will be done by the authority.

Notably, the CTU received the first electric bus in August this year. After it was run on a trial basis for nearly 20 days on the PGI-Manimajra route via Madhya Marg. Though the full run was planned by September with the transport department suggesting some improvements in the bus to the manufacturer, the start was delayed. The delivery of all 40 buses from the manufacturer was scheduled for October, but it was also delayed.

Speaking about the features of the new buses, the official said, “These air-conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 35 and standing space for 20 passengers. These will be equipped with passenger information screens at the front, rear, side and inside saloon areas as well as pneumatically controlled passenger doors. These buses will be integrated with the intelligent transport system recently introduced in the city by the transport department.”

The transport department plans to replace all 358 diesel buses in the tricity with electric buses by 2027-2028.