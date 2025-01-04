CU scripts history, becomes 1st private university to win MAKA trophy

The Chandigarh University has become the first private university to win the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy since its inception in 1956. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. (HT File)

The announcement was made by Union sports ministry on Friday. CU will receive the trophy from President Droupdi Murmu during the National Sports Award ceremony scheduled on January 17 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. They will get a cheque for ₹20 lakh along with the trophy.

Lovely Professional University has been declared as the first runner-up and Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) bagged the second runner-up position. GNDU, which has won the trophy for a record 25 times, was the winner of the trophy in 2022 and 2023. Panjab University, Chandigarh, has the second best tally, bringing home the trophy 16 times.

CU, established in 2021, has also become the youngest university to achieve this feat.

Adding to the joy at CU, a 23-year-old BA student from the university, Sanjay Kumar, won the Arjuna Award for his contribution to the Indian hockey team.

Sanjay was part of the Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning team in 2024. He will be felicitated along with other top national and international achievers during National Sports Award ceremony.

Sanjay, who plays as a defender, is a former Chandigarh Hockey Academy trainee and is among five hockey players chosen for the Arjuna Award.

Chandigarh University has secured the first rank after winning the highest 71 medals, 32 gold, 18 silver and 21 bronze medals, at the Khelo India University Games 2024.

It also became the youngest university to clinch the top spot since the inception of Khelo India Games.

Elated over the achievement of the university, chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “It is a proud moment for all of us that Chandigarh University has become the first private university to win the MAKA Trophy. One of the students, Sanjay, who is part of Indian hockey team, has won the Arjuna award, which is a great achievement.”

Expressing joy over LPU’s standing, Rajya Sabha member and LPU’s founder chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal said the milestone makes LPU the first private institution to earn the honour for two consecutive years.

LPU chancellor lauds Khel Ratna awardee student

Mittal said LPU’s Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team, will be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and other hockey players, Sukhjeet Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh, will receive the Arjuna Award.

“The achievement reflects LPU’s commitment to elite sports training, solidifying its reputation as a hub for producing world-class athletes,” he added.