CUHP convocation: Education is cornerstone of nation-building, says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that education was the cornerstone of the building of any country and, therefore, it should be of such type that not only develops intellectual capacity and skill in the students but also strengthens their moral values and character.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was addressing the 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Dharamshala.

The President said that the youth had played an important role in the progress of all leading countries of the world.

He also stressed that the participation of women in the field of education is an important parameter for the development of any society. “If given equal opportunities, the achievements of our daughters could be much more than the boys,” he said citing the example of the result of UPSC in which the top three positions were grabbed by the girls.

Addressing the students, the President said that opportunities are available in front of youth in many fields and the youth of India have the capabilities to utilise these opportunities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What is required is keeping faith in their abilities and moving forward. Convocation is an occasion to complete their formal education, but learning would continue throughout their life. They should be ready to learn from everyone, at every step,” said the President.

He said that students should always remember that society has contributed in some way or the other to what they have achieved so far. This is society’s debt to them. They must be prepared to pay it.

“How they will pay it, when they will pay it, it is up to them,” said Kovind, adding that he has full confidence in the wisdom of the educated, disciplined and determined youth power of India.

Speaking about the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in the CUHP, the President noted that the university has taken several initiatives to implement its recommendations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He expressed confidence that these initiatives would develop new skills, knowledge and abilities in the students and they would move ahead in life with the spirit of self-reliance and nation-first.

The President said that the Central University of Himachal Pradesh has completed 12 years of its establishment and it is high time for the university’s alumni association to become active and organise its annual or biannual get-together.

He said that alumni of any institution feel a special attachment to their institution. Therefore, alumni association can play an important role in giving this spirit a useful form for the institution.

Describing Himachal as the land of gods and valiant soldiers, the President said his association with the state was very old and its natural beauty and lovely people have always attracted him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also lauded the hill state for obtaining 1st position in Gross Enrolment Ratio at higher secondary level in the Sustainable Development Goals Index- 2020-21 and second position in the quality education standards.

A total of 486 students were awarded degrees in the convocation, which was held after a gap of three years due to the pandemic.

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and CUHP chancellor Harmohinder Singh Bedi were among those present on the occasion.