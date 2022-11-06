Curlies co-owner arrested by Hyderabad police in drug case

: Edwin Nunes, co-owner of Curlies beach shack and nightclub, has now been taken into custody by the Hyderabad police in connection with a drug case registered in August, his legal representatives have confirmed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He has been charged with being the ‘main supplier’ of drugs that were making their way into Hyderabad, they said.

He was named as an accused in an FIR lodged by the Hyderabad police in August after an alleged drug peddler Preetesh Borkar named Nunes as one among his many suppliers.

Borkar after his arrest allegedly told the Telangana police that he used to procure drugs from Tukaram Salgaocar aka Nana, Vikas Naik aka Vicky, Ramesh Chowhan, Steve, Edwin Nunes and Sanja Govekar, all residents of Goa and several of whom own nightclubs along the South Anjuna beach.

Nunes was taken into custody with the help of Goa police.

“He was arrested by a team of the Hyderabad police who were camping in Goa ever since he was taken into custody by Goa police,” a member of his team said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nunes, who was out on bail, was taken into custody by the Goa police on Thursday for submitting a fake Covid certificate in a bid to evade questioning in the Sonali Phogat death case.

The Goa police had applied for cancellation of his bail.

The police have also approached the court for cancellation of his bail, claiming that he had violated the conditions of the bail.

Nunes, who is the co-owner of the nightclub where Phogat spent her final hours before she succumbed due to alleged drug overdose, was out on bail in the case relating to the supply of narcotic drugs that were administered to the actress.