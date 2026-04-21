...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Custodial death’ due to waterboarding: Accused cops to be tried for murder, destroying evidence, says Bathinda court

The case pertains to Bhinder Singh, a resident of Lakhi Jungle village in Bathinda, who, according to police, died after jumping into a lake in Bathinda while avoiding capture by a CIA team in connection with a case related to possession of illegal weapon in October 2024.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:44 am IST
By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
Advertisement

The court of Bathinda additional sessions judge Mahesh Grover on Monday stated that the five Punjab Police personnel, accused in the 2024 “custodial death” case, would be tried under Sections 103 (murder), 238 (destroying evidence and providing false information to protect offenders), 340 (forging electronic evidence) and 190 (unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A fact-finding investigation by a judicial officer relied upon the digital and forensic evidence, documents and a statement of a doctor to refute the police theory that Bhinder died from drowning in a lake of the defunct Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant in the city area.

The case pertains to Bhinder Singh, a resident of Lakhi Jungle village in Bathinda, who, according to police, died after jumping into a lake in Bathinda while avoiding capture by a CIA team in connection with a case related to possession of illegal weapon in October 2024. A judicial probe, which was initiated after the family alleged that he died in police custody, has concluded that the deceased was subjected to waterboarding, a notorious technique in which water is poured into the nostrils and the mouth of a victim to evoke the sensation of asphyxiation by drowning.

Though the police denied keeping him in custody, the judicial report relied upon circumstantial evidence to nail the cops. A fact-finding investigation by a judicial officer relied upon the digital and forensic evidence, documents and a statement of a doctor to refute the police theory that Bhinder died from drowning in a lake of the defunct Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant in the city area.

 
custodial death
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Custodial death’ due to waterboarding: Accused cops to be tried for murder, destroying evidence, says Bathinda court
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Custodial death’ due to waterboarding: Accused cops to be tried for murder, destroying evidence, says Bathinda court
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.