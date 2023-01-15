Cutting across party lines, leaders mourn Santokh Chaudhary’s death

Ludhiana/Hoshiarpur

Leaders cutting across party lines have mourned the death of Lok Sabha member from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and others expressed shock over his demise and offered condolences to the family members.

Chaudhary’s colleagues remembered him as a hardworking person having soft demeanour. A few minutes before he began the march with Rahul Gandhi, Chaudhary had addressed a gathering in Phillaur where he spoke about how everyone is excited about the yatra.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh also mourned the MP’s death. “Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was “saddened to learn about the passing away of Chaudhary ji” and offered condolences to his son Vikramjit and family. “May Gurusahab bless his soul,” he added.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tiwari tweeted: “He was a noble soul and a respected colleague. RIP Choudhary Sahib as everyone called him.”

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu described Chaudhary’s death as a loss not only to the family and the party but to “all of Punjab”. “Deeply saddened by the death of my respected fellow MP from Jalandhar Sh @SSChaudhary MP ji,” he tweeted.

Former MP from Chandigarh Pawan Bansal tweeted: “Shocked at the sudden, untimely passing away of dear friend of college days and a colleague since the Punjab Youth Congress times. A big loss to all. With his sober demeanour, he endeared himself to everyone. Heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Meanwhile, party leaders made a beeline for Chaudhary’s Jalandhar residence to offer their condolences.

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa were present when Rahul met the family.

Chaudhary’s wife, who retired as principal of Government Sports College and had also remained DPI (colleges), was inconsolable.

Jalandhar Cantt MLA and Olympian Pargat Singh said that the proposed hockey match at Lyallpur Khalsa College ground, during which some veteran sportspersons were to interact with Rahul Gandhi, had been cancelled due to the sudden demise of Santokh Chaudhary.