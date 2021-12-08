Cycle thief escapes from lockup in Chandigarh

In a major embarrassment for the Chandigarh Police, a cycle thief on Tuesday escaped from their custody after apparently slipping through the bars of the lockup, which according to sources is a first-of-its-kind incident in the city.

The incident took place at the police station in Sector 39 in the wee hours, said police.

The accused has been identified as Divesh Gupta, 27, of Balongi in Mohali. He was arrested on Monday for allegedly committing a string of thefts of costly bicycles from outside houses in southern sectors.

With his arrest, police claimed to have recovered 13 stolen bicycles. The thefts had taken place from outside houses in Sector 56, Sector 38 (West) and other areas bordering Mohali. Police said he used to sell the stolen bicycles at lesser prices to make easy money. He was arrested following a tip-off.

After his arrest, Divesh was produced in court and remanded to one-day police custody. He was lodged in the lockup of the police station in Sector 39.

Floor found dug up

Sources in the police said that he managed to slip through the bars sometime between 1:30 and 2 am. He had apparently bent the rusted bars. Even the floor near the bars was found dug up by about half a foot, said sources.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, Kuldeep Singh Chahal visited the police station in the morning and examined the lockup. ASP (South) Shruti Arora, who accompanied him, has been tasked with conducting an inquiry to find how the suspect managed to escape and identify the erring officials, stated a police release.

Three cops on duty

The lockup is under CCTV surveillance, and officers are scanning its footage to identify the erring officials, said sources.

They said there were three cops on night duty at the police station: two constables, including a woman, and a home guard volunteer.

A case under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the police station.

“Erring police officials are being identified and strict action will be taken against them. Police teams have also been dispatched to nab the accused,” said Chahal.

In October this year, two cops were booked after an undertrial, accused of heinous crimes such as sexual assault and kidnapping, escaped on being taken for treatment to the PGIMER.

