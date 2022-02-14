Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cycle track to be demarcated at Sukhna Lake
chandigarh news

Cycle track to be demarcated at Sukhna Lake

To keep cyclists safe, the cycle track in front of the Sukhna Lake will be demarcated using traffic cones
HT Image
Published on Feb 14, 2022 08:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

To keep cyclists safe, the cycle track in front of the Sukhna Lake will be demarcated using traffic cones. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the newly constituted Compact Road Safety Unit held under the chairmanship of senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic). The meeting was attended by officials of traffic police, UT engineering department, municipal corporation and architecture department.

Earlier, the traffic police had used potted plants to segregate this road stretch, which is frequented by many cyclists. This move comes in view of 16 of 94 fatalities last year involving cyclists.

To make pedestrian crossings safer, pedestrian image blinkers will also be installed on Madhya Marg and to mitigate traffic congestion on roundabouts, directional arrows will be used. Follow-up meetings regarding these decisions and other road safety issues shall be held every month.

The Compact Road Safety Unit was constituted to undertake day-to-day minor road safety related engineering interventions regarding road furniture, markings, signages, traffic signals etc throughout the city.

