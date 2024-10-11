Cyclist headed to refill ATM robbed of 5.5 lakh in Mohali

Three unidentified men allegedly robbed a cyclist of ₹5.5 lakh in cash at knifepoint near the Phase-3/7 light point on Wednesday. When the victim reached the Phase-3/7 light point, three scooter-borne men suddenly snatched his bag. When he confronted them, they attacked his hand with a knife and fled the spot, victim Ashwani Soni, a resident of Phase 1, told Mohali police. (Getty image)

The victim, Ashwani Soni, a resident of Phase 1, told police that he was tasked with refilling cash in seven ATMs across Mohali, including Phases 3 and 7, and Balongi.

After depositing around ₹20 lakh in multiple ATMs, he was headed towards Phase 7, carrying ₹5.5 lakh cash in a bag on his bicycle around 6.30 am.

When he reached the Phase-3/7 light point, three scooter-borne men suddenly snatched his bag. When he confronted them, they attacked his hand with a knife and fled the spot, Soni alleged.

He said he underwent treatment at the local civil hospital and informed the police.

Police are checking CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene to trace the accused, and probing the case from all angles. “It is unusual that the victim was carrying so much cash on a cycle instead of a guarded cash van. The snatched cash was insured,” an investigator said.

Meanwhile, Mataur police have lodged an FIR under Sections 304 (snatching), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.