Two killed in separate road mishaps in Chandigarh

A cyclist was killed after being mowed down by a reversing local bus near Mandi ground in Sector 29 in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to GMCH-32 where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused was taken into Chandigarh Police custody and was later released on bail. (Getty images)

Police arrested the bus driver identified as Rajan Thakur of Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Police said the deceased cyclist Joginder of Sector 30, was behind the bus when the accused reversed the vehicle, crushing him under the rear tyre of the bus.

The victim was rushed to GMCH-32 where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused was taken into custody and was later released on bail. Police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of IPC at the Industrial Area police station.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unknown car near Sector 17/18 Chowk, in the wee hours on Sunday. The victim, identified as Deepak (24) of Jagatpura used to drive a rented auto and was under the influence of alcohol or drugs as he was found standing in the middle of the road, police said. Police rushed the victim to GMSH-16 where he was declared dead. “The post-mortem will reveal more details about the victim. We are also checking the CCTV cameras to identify the accused,” cops said.

