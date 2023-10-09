Cyclist killed in Panchkula hit-and-run

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Panchkula, a cyclist was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle near Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 on Saturday. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula. (HT)

As per police, Ram Kewal, a resident of Sector 28, Panchkula, who was in his 60s, used to sell tea on his bicycle in Industrial Area, Phase 1. He was going about his business on Saturday morning. As he reached the traffic light near Tau Devi Lal stadium, an unknown vehicle rammed into him from the back and drove off. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead.

Hit by canter 3 days ago, 21-yr-old pedestrian dies

Battling for life for three days after being hit by a rashly driven canter near Reliance petrol pump in Sector 108, a 21-year-old pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The deceased, Golu Kumar, a labourer, was working at a construction site in Sector 108 on October 4. As per his father, Rajesh Kumar, also a labourer, Golu went to relieve himself on the roadside around 11 pm. Meanwhile, a speeding canter coming from Banur hit him and fled on foot, leaving his vehicle behind. After other labourers at the site failed to arrange an ambulance for long, Golu was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

He was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and further to PGIMER, where he died on Saturday. The body was handed over to the family post autopsy on Sunday.

A case for rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered at the Sohana police station.

