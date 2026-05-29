Cyclists’ camera footage helps Sangrur police end snatchers’ spree

Footage captured on a 360° camera mounted on a cyclist’s bicycle has helped Sangrur police crack an early morning highway snatching case within 24 hours and end the crime spree of two drug addicts.

A video from a 360° camera mounted on the bicycle of one of the cyclists in the group was widely circulated on social media. (HT)

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Police arrested Harmanpreet Singh of Khurana village and Prabhjot Singh of Akbarpur village, both jobless and addicted to drugs, after they targeted a cyclist on the Chandigarh-Bathinda national highway in a stolen white Zen car.

The victim was Raj Kumar, 50, a businessman from Krishna Basti in Patiala, who was on a morning cycling ride with a group on Wednesday morning.

The snatchers struck while the group of five cyclists was heading towards Ghabdan village on National Highway-7 around 5 am, with Kumar moving slightly behind the rest.

According to police, the accused arrived in a white Zen car from Sangrur side. One of them, with his face covered, stepped out, cornered Raj Kumar and snatched his iPhone 15 Pro Max before fleeing.

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{{^usCountry}} After snatching Raj Kumar’s phone, the accused also attempted to target three cyclists riding ahead. However, the riders managed to get away, while the accused’s movements and their white Zen car were captured on an Insta360 camera mounted on the bicycle of one of the cyclists in the group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After snatching Raj Kumar’s phone, the accused also attempted to target three cyclists riding ahead. However, the riders managed to get away, while the accused’s movements and their white Zen car were captured on an Insta360 camera mounted on the bicycle of one of the cyclists in the group. {{/usCountry}}

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The footage, which was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday, also provided crucial leads to investigators. Acting swiftly, Sangrur police traced and arrested the duo within a day.

Police recovered the car used in the crime, Kumar’s snatched iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Vivo mobile phone and a Honday Activa from their possession.

According to investigators, during interrogation, the accused confessed that earlier the same day, they had assaulted Tejinder Singh Bhullar near Mahal Mubarak Gurdwara Sahib in Sangrur and snatched his scooter using the same Zen car. In that case, an FIR under Sections 307, 126 (2), 115 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the City Sangrur police station.

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Following the phone snatching, an FIR under Section 304 (2) of the BNS was registered at the Sadar Sangrur police station, following which police launched an investigation.

Police said the Zen car used in the crimes was itself stolen from near Shishu School in Sangrur. They said interrogation was ongoing and more disclosures were expected.