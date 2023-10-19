DA case: Ex-minister Kangar appears before VB for 7th time, submits documents

Former minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar on Wednesday submitted more documents related to his property and sources of income to the vigilance bureau (VB) in a case related to disproportionate assets.

Former minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three-time legislator from Rampura Phul, Kangar was the revenue minister in the previous Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh and was quizzed for over an hour by VB sleuths at its zonal office in Bathinda during the seventh round of questioning in a disproportionate assets case.

Kangar has been questioned six times before, and VB had also asked him to submit details of his property and sources of income.

An official, privy to the probe, said that Kangar submitted some documents related to details of his properties and sources of income. “He had sought more time to submit the remaining details, following which time was given to him. After receiving a complaint that Kangar possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the VB had started the probe and questioned him. Details of some properties have come forward during the investigation, so he was asked to present documents related to these properties belonging to him and his family members and income sources,” the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangar alleged that he was being harassed for political reasons. “I answered all questions of the VB and submitted documents sought by the probe agency,” he said

After losing the assembly election in 2022, Kangar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June last year to become the saffron party’s state general secretary. However, Kangar returned to the Congress fold on October 13 along with former ministers Raj Kumar Verka and Balbir Sidhu.

Kangar was dropped from the cabinet in September 2021 by Charanjit Singh Channi, who succeeded Amarinder.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON