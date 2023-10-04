DA case: High court notice to govt on Capt’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Punjab government on a plea from Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-adviser to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, seeking anticipatory bail in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Bharat Inder Singh Chahal (File)

The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara has posted the matter for Wednesday for government response. Chahal had moved the high court on September 18.

An FIR was registered by the state vigilance bureau on August 2 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The allegations were that Chahal, during the previous Congress tenure and Amarinder’s stint as the CM, allegedly received hefty bribes by adopting corrupt practices and he along with his wife invested in some properties in Patiala and other places.

Chahal (75) has alleged political vendetta and has also cited his old age. He contended that wrong calculations of income and expenditure have been made by the investigating agency.

The trial court of Patiala had dismissed his plea on August 23 taking note of state’s submissions that he did not cooperate in the probe.

