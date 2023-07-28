DA case: Punjab vigilance bureau grills ex-minister Kangar for 5 hours

Former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar was grilled for over five hours by the vigilance bureau (VB) at its zonal office in Bathinda on Friday.

Former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar (File photo)

The three-time legislator from Rampura Phul, Kangar, was questioned for the sixth time in a case of disproportionate assets.

Sources said Kangar was confronted with the inputs of him having about 200 acres of benami land.

“He was first questioned in March and was asked to submit details of his properties. Kangar partly shared the information and there was a delay on his part to submit the required documents of assets. A probe is on against the ex-minister in a complaint that there was an alleged imbalance in his income from different sources and property earned by him,” said an official requesting anonymity.

After losing the assembly election in 2022, Kangar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June last year to become the saffron party’s state general secretary.

After questioning, Kangar told reporters that he has submitted all documents that were asked by the VB. He said due to his medical condition, his appearance before the VB was delayed and added that he would come clean of the baseless allegations of indulging in corruption.

“There is no substance in the claims that I have benami land and I dare the VB to prove the allegations. The state government is trying to harass me and I have nothing to hide,” added Kangar.

