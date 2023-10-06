Dadri DFO held for taking 3 lakh bribe from contractor

Sleuths of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dadri for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹3 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused DFO has been arrested and action has been initiated against him.

According to a joint statement issued by Sandeep Singh, a deputy superintendent of police under the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad, and bureau’s DSP Sumit Kumar, a contractor had complained that DFO Dilip Singh had demanded a bribe of ₹3 lakh on the pretext of getting his outstanding payment released, removing him from the blacklist and getting the FIR lodged against him cancelled.

A team was formed. It sent the complainant to the DFO’s residence with six packets of ₹500 currency notes each. The officials said the team caught the DFO and recovered the bribe amount from his cupboard.

