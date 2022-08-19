Dadumajra landfill: MC issues letter of intent to agency for removal of legacy waste

Moving further towards removal of more than 7.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste piled up at the Dadumajra landfill since 2005, the municipal corporation on Thursday issued the letter of intent (LoI) to the agency finalised for the project.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the LoI had been issued to the agency for submission of the performance bank guarantee within this week and bio-mining work to clear the legacy waste will be started by the first week of September.

She said the agency, Aakanksha Enterprises, had assured MC of processing the targeted within 12 to 18 months. “This will not only solve the problem of foul smell, but rein in the repeated incidents of fire, which will bring huge relief to residents living in the vicinity of the landfill,” she said.

Of the three companies shortlisted for the project, Aakanksha Enterprises had submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. After further negotiations, the bid was brought down to ₹68 crore, the estimated cost of the project.

The Dadumajra dumping site was one of the central issues during the last year’s civic body elections. It was also one of the reasons for Chandigarh’s poor performance in the last couple of Swachh Survekshan rankings. The site has been blamed for serious health issues in the large population living around it.

A total of 12.5 lakh MT legacy waste is to be cleared at the landfill to reclaim over 25 acres of land.

Of this, 5 lakh MT from before 2005 is being bio-mined under a Smart City project. Initially planned to completed by May 2021, the project now has an August 2023 deadline, though officials say it is likely to be achieved by December 2022.

The ₹68-crore project under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 will target the remaining 7.5 lakh MT legacy waste dumped at the Dadumajra site after 2005.

While Chandigarh’s daily solid waste generation is around 550-600 MT, most of it is dumped at the landfill without processing.