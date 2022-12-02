Dadumajra’s upgraded solid waste processing plant gets rolling

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday inaugurated an upgraded solid waste processing plant at Dadumajra garbage dump to process dry waste and convert it to refuse derived fuel (RDF).

The development comes in the backdrop of the city slide in the Swachhata rankings.

Speaking of the same, Purohit said, “The plant will help in ensuring that another dumpsite is not formed again. Both dry and wet waste will be processed in the plant with existing machines repaired and installed by the MCC.”

Giving out further details about the plant, mayor Sarbjit Kaur said, “The plant was first set up in 2008 by a firm on built, own, operate and transfer basis for 30 years and the agency demanded tipping fee during the period of operation in the year 2012 which was beyond the terms and conditions of the agreement. The agency failed to operate the plant properly due to non-maintenance of machinery from time to time.”

“The agreement was terminated in June 2020 and the plant was taken over by the MC. Since then, the plant was lying dysfunctional for want of upgrading of the machinery,” she added.

The civic body had recently allotted work for the overhaul and upgrad of the plant, including its operation and maintenance for one year extendable by two years to M/s Aneie Astechno Private Limited, Sonepat, at the cost of ₹6.20 crore, which covers the cost on upgrading the plant at ₹2.91 crore.

Will process 100% dry waste

UT adviser Dharampal, meanwhile, said the plant will process 100% dry waste generated in the city — 200 TPD.

“The capacity of the Wet Waste Processing Plant is also being enhanced by construction of sheds, which will increase the capacity from 120 TPD to 200 TPD. Altogether, MC shall be processing wet waste and dry waste to the quantum of 400 TPD at this plant shortly,” he added.

He added that the civic body has initiated the process to install an integrated solid waste processing plant to take care of the waste processing needs for the next 25 years.

Chandigarh member of parliament Kirron Kher, who was also present at the inauguration, said with the 100% processing of the solid waste and wet waste, Chandigarh will retain its title of City Beautiful.